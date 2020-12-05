  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (1)
firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (5)
firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (4)
firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (3)
firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (2)
firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (1)firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (5)firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (4)firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (3)firth-manse-heddle-road-finstown (2)

ADVERTORIAL:

Offers Over £249,000

Bright and spacious four-bedroomed detached house situated in a good-sized plot, with superb views. The property is located in the picturesque village of Finstown, in the West Mainland of Orkney, in a peaceful setting, and would make a perfect family home.

With a flexible floor plan and excellent storage throughout, including a basement area, the property also features excellent garden grounds, outbuildings, and is set next to a wonderful public park. The property also benefits from double glazing throughout.

The property is set in a large plot. To the front, a driveway leads to a parking area with space for multiple cars. The property is fully enclosed with a walled garden to the rear.

Contact Church of Scotland Law Department on 0131 240 2263 or email properties@churchofscotland.org.uk.

Latest Video

The Orcadian