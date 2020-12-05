Featured Property of the Week

December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am

Offers Over £249,000

Bright and spacious four-bedroomed detached house situated in a good-sized plot, with superb views. The property is located in the picturesque village of Finstown, in the West Mainland of Orkney, in a peaceful setting, and would make a perfect family home.

With a flexible floor plan and excellent storage throughout, including a basement area, the property also features excellent garden grounds, outbuildings, and is set next to a wonderful public park. The property also benefits from double glazing throughout.

The property is set in a large plot. To the front, a driveway leads to a parking area with space for multiple cars. The property is fully enclosed with a walled garden to the rear.

Contact Church of Scotland Law Department on 0131 240 2263 or email properties@churchofscotland.org.uk.

