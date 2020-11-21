Featured Property of the Week

November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: New House, West Links, Burray

Fixed Price £360,000

This spacious, high-specification five-bedroom dwelling house has been designed by high-class furniture maker and designer Leo Kerr and is being erected by Kerr Carpentry Ltd. The ecofriendly 1¾ storey property has stunning, uninterrupted views across Water Sound to Churchill Barrier No. 4 and St Margaret’s Hope.

The five-bedroom house features a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, and a second bedroom with ensuite. There will be air-to-water central heating – under floor on the ground floor and radiators on the first floor. The spacious living room has a fully glazed south-facing gable and a woodburning stove. There is also a large open-plan kitchen and dining area.

There is both a shower room and a bathroom together with a landing with seating area with glass-panelled balcony overlooking the living room. The house will be painted throughout and will be in walkin condition with the exception of floor coverings.

The highly insulated property, which is expected to be completed in summer, 2021, has sustainably sourced timber-clad exterior and a contemporary and sleek raised see metal roof.

The site extends to 1,187m2 or thereby.

EPC rating Band C (estimated).

Share this:

Tweet

