Featured Property of the Week

November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Glowerowerum, Innertown, Stromness, KW16 3JP

Offers Over £305,000

Immaculately presented four bedroom property in a rarely available and spectacular, secluded location with ample outdoor space and extensive views over Hoy, Graemsay and the Pentland Firth.

The accommodation is well kept and on the ground floor comprises utility room, open-plan kitchen diner with patio doors and living area, three double bedrooms and family-sized shower room.

Upstairs is the sittingroom with skylight window overlooking Hoy, office/snug, shower room and master bedroom with walk-in dressing room.

The large garden is laid to lawn with sheltered rockery and patio, including sunken area designed for a hot tub, and a burn planted with mature trees and shrubs.

The generous, chipped driveway provides more than ample parking and turning space for multiple vehicles and there is planning permission for the erection of a large GP shed thereon.

UPVC double-glazed windows and oil central heating throughout. Viewing is essential to appreciate standard and location of this property.

Sits within approximately 0.5 acres, with some additional land available to purchase by separate negotiation.

For Home Report and viewings contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

