Featured Property of the Week

November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL:

17 Earl Thorfinn Street, Kirkwall

Offers Over £130,000

Well presented two bedroom semi-detached house with a large rear garden situated in a desirable area, a short walk from the schools and town centre with all local amenities.

Accommodation comprises living room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The spacious entrance hallway has engineered oak flooring and a storage cupboard. The welcoming bright living room has a lovely focal point in the form of a wood burning stove, set on a stone hearth. Neutral tasteful décor.

The kitchen is fitted with units at floor and eye level with worktop space, sink and drainer. Plumbed for a washing machine and space for a fridge and a freezer. Cooker point. Deep airing cupboard provides additional storage. A half-glazed external door leads out to the large garden. The two double bedrooms have warm décor and are both carpeted, with bedroom 1 also benefiting from a built-in wardrobe. Well-appointed bathroom fitted with a white suite, comprising a wash hand basin, W.C. and a shower over the bath.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn, with borders and beds of mature bushes and flowers. To the rear of the property is a large lawn which also incorporates a drying area. Two wooden sheds offer outside storage.

EPC Rating Band D.

