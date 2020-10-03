Featured Property of the Week

October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am

Brought to you by J. E. P. Robertson & Son

27 Franklin Road, Stromness

Offers over £310,000

Architecturally designed townhouse in an elevated position in the heart of Stromness with outstanding views.

The unique accommodation over two storeys is remarkably spacious and light, comprising entrance hall, living room with multi-fuel stove, kitchen diner, utility room, pantry, sun lounge, three large bedrooms (two with en-suite bathrooms), family shower room and upstairs living room with balcony which could also be utilised as a fourth bedroom.

The triple aspect views are unrestricted in each direction; north facing over the town, east facing over the harbour, Holms and Scapa Flow and south facing towards Graemsay and Hoy. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate standard and location of this property.

Home Report available by email on request. EPC Band C (75).

For more information, and to arrange a viewing in line with our COVID-19 Policy, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232.

Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

