Featured Property of the Week

September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am

45 John Street, Stromness

Offers over £205,000

Five bedroomed, family-sized townhouse in the heart of Stromness with adjoining large garden.

Accommodation over three storeys comprises kitchen/diner, utility room and scullery, living room, two ensuite double bedrooms, family bathroom, two further double bedrooms and single bedroom. The property enjoys views over the harbour and lies within easy walking distance of all town amenities, including both schools. On-street parking available immediately adjacent. Oil-fired central heating. Home Report available by email on request. EPC Band F (27).

For more information and to arrange viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

Please visit our website for details on our COVID-19 Property Viewing Policy

