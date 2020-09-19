Featured Property of the Week

  • Kirkwall
ADVERTORIAL:

Offers Over £120,000

Semi-detached 2 bedroom townhouse in quiet yet central location with shared shed and garden lying close by off Hellihole Road.

The compact accommodation over 2 storeys is bright and airy and comprises entrance vestibule, open-plan kitchen/dining and living room area, 2 bedrooms and shower room. A hatch in the entrance vestibule floor provides access to a storage cellar.

The main bedroom velux and kitchen windows look east over the harbour to Orphir, and all the frontfacing windows enjoy the afternoon and evening sun.

In cul-de-sac with on-street parking within 20m.

Within easy walking distance of all town amenities.

Available for immediate entry.

EPC Band G (15).