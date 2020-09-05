Featured Property of the Week

September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Rosevale Guesthouse, Kirkwall

Offers Over £445,000

A superb opportunity to acquire this newly refurbished guesthouse situated in a quiet, residential area of Kirkwall. The property is approximately a 10 minute walk from the heart of Kirkwall, where you can enjoy all local amenities and historic attractions. The guesthouse has been renovated and refurbished to an extremely high standard.

The property has four letting rooms, all with en-suite facilities, offering accommodation for families, couples or the individual traveller. There are uPVC double-glazed windows with Velux windows to first floor. The property has an oil-fired central heating and fire alarm system installed.

The detached property has a garage and parking for approximately four vehicles. There are garden areas to the front and rear of the property.

Rosevale offers an exciting opportunity for those looking to run their own business, building on the success of the current owners’ input over the last five years, or could offer a large family home, subject to obtaining the relevant Local Authority Consents.

All offers should be submitted in writing to d and h, 56a Albert Street, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1HQ, with whom potential purchasers should register their interest if they wish to be advised of a closing date.

The property is in walk-in condition and is being sold as a going concern.

To place an offer in writing or request further information please contact: dandh, 56A Albert Street, Kirkwall, Tel. 01856 872216

Email: enquiries@dandhlaw.co.uk

www.dandhlaw.co.uk

