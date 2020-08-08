Featured Property of the Week

August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am

Sinclair’s Ice Cream, Sweet Shop & Café, Albert Street, Kirkwall

Offers Over £45,000 + Stock at Valuation

This successful leasehold business is situated in the heart of Kirkwall’s busiest shopping thoroughfare.

The well-appointed shop has an extensive range of traditional sweets, together with both frozen and soft ice cream.

The 20+ cover first floor café proved very popular with locals and visitors, but has not opened for 3 years or so. The business is offered for sale due to the impending retirement of the owner.

Extensive range of equipment included in the sale price.

For an appointment to view, contact Lows Property Department 873151

