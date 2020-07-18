Featured Property of the Week

July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am

Sandkrumma Birsay

Offers over £160,000

Well-presented, family sized 3-bedroomed bungalow in Birsay village with garage and garden. The accommodation is bright and spacious and comprises entrance hall, living room, newly fitted open-plan “Nobilia” kitchen diner, utility room, three bedrooms and family bathroom; the master bedroom includes an en-suite shower room. Ample storage space throughout, in addition to large garage. Driveway provides parking and turning space for several vehicles. Garden lawn with paved patio at rear with views over open farmland and on to the Earl’s Palace. Viewing highly recommended. EPC Band D (64). Home Report available by email on request.

For more information, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk, website: www.jeprobertson.co.uk

COVID-19 NOTICE – please visit our website or contact us for more information on our viewing policy and procedures.

