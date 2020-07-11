Featured Property of the Week

July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: 10 Springfield Crescent, Stromness

Offers over £120,000

Spacious 2-bedroomed semi-detached house in the heart of Stromness, with integral garage, off-street parking and secluded mature garden. The accommodation over two storeys comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen, bathroom, two double bedrooms, shower room and utility/garden room. The upstairs master bedroom enjoys views over Stromness harbour and the Holms. Outside, the garden is laid to lawn with trees and shrubs, a paved patio and wooden summer house/shed.

The driveway provides private off-street parking with ample additional on-street parking adjacent. This quiet residential area lies just minutes walking distance of the town centre and all local amenities. Internal redecoration is required which is reflected in the price.

EPC Band E (47).

Home Report available by email on request. For more information, please contact J.E.P. Robertson & Son tel: 01856 850232 email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

COVID-19 NOTICE – please contact us by email or telephone for more information on our viewing policy and procedures.

