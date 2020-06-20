Featured Property of the Week
ADVERTORIAL:
6 Bridge Street Wynd
Kirkwall
Offers over £150,000
The sale of 6 Bridge Street Wynd offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial office building in the centre of Kirkwall. The premises may appeal to businesses looking for a prime central location in Kirkwall, investors seeking a buy-to-let or developers looking to convert to flats (subject to consents from Orkney Islands Council).
There is oil-fired air-ducted central heating and double glazed windows. The spacious entrance offers access into the large reception area, which has fitted work stations and a walk-in safe. Also on the ground floor are two offices and a toilet.
There is a spacious meeting room/office with sink and kitchen cupboards on the first floor together with three further offices and toilet.
Energy Performance Rating – Band G.
Early entry available
For an appointment to view contact Lows Property Department.