  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

6-bridge-street-wynd-1
6-bridge-street-wynd-5
6-bridge-street-wynd-4
6-bridge-street-wynd-3
6-bridge-street-wynd-2
6-bridge-street-wynd-16-bridge-street-wynd-56-bridge-street-wynd-46-bridge-street-wynd-36-bridge-street-wynd-2

ADVERTORIAL:

6 Bridge Street Wynd
Kirkwall
Offers over £150,000

The sale of 6 Bridge Street Wynd offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial office building in the centre of Kirkwall. The premises may appeal to businesses looking for a prime central location in Kirkwall, investors seeking a buy-to-let or developers looking to convert to flats (subject to consents from Orkney Islands Council).

There is oil-fired air-ducted central heating and double glazed windows. The spacious entrance offers access into the large reception area, which has fitted work stations and a walk-in safe. Also on the ground floor are two offices and a toilet.

There is a spacious meeting room/office with sink and kitchen cupboards on the first floor together with three further offices and toilet.

Energy Performance Rating – Band G.

Early entry available

For an appointment to view contact Lows Property Department.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos