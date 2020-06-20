Featured Property of the Week

June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

6 Bridge Street Wynd

Kirkwall

Offers over £150,000

The sale of 6 Bridge Street Wynd offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial office building in the centre of Kirkwall. The premises may appeal to businesses looking for a prime central location in Kirkwall, investors seeking a buy-to-let or developers looking to convert to flats (subject to consents from Orkney Islands Council).

There is oil-fired air-ducted central heating and double glazed windows. The spacious entrance offers access into the large reception area, which has fitted work stations and a walk-in safe. Also on the ground floor are two offices and a toilet.

There is a spacious meeting room/office with sink and kitchen cupboards on the first floor together with three further offices and toilet.

Energy Performance Rating – Band G.

Early entry available

For an appointment to view contact Lows Property Department.

