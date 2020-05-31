Featured Property of the Week

21-23 Bridge Street, Kirkwall

OIRO £300,000

21-23 Bridge Street, Kirkwall is offered for sale as a vacant commercial building with permissions in place for change of use. Currently arranged for office accommodation with studio flat and adjoining storage, the property has planning permission for conversion to include a serviced apartment, 5 ensuite townhouse bedrooms and a retail unit opening on to Bridge Street. The B listed period building dating back to the 1700s was originally an impressive dwelling with adjoining doctor’s surgery. Some may see potential for a return to townhouse living. More recently it was extensively renovated for use as the main office for the expanding firm of Herd Law, and prior to that, as the offices for the firm of John Jolly ships’ agents, the company crest of which still adorns the gable onto Bridge Street. The building hosts an interesting courtyard which forms a through way from Bridge Street to the Albert car park, off which there is private town centre parking. 23 Bridge Street is understood to be the former surgery. Currently classed as storage space, the building, previously sympathetically restored has permission for change of use to a serviced apartment. Set on two floors the space is remarkably bright and welcoming with large first floor windows overlooking the private parking area — it already feels ‘walk-in’!

The main building at 21 Bridge Street, is over three floors with a main entrance off the courtyard into the original porch, hallway and stairwell as well as access directly off Bridge Street. The wellproportioned rooms open off either side of the main stair at ground, first and second floor level. The upper floor includes a studio flat complete with kitchen/living space and ensuite shower room. While the long history of the building has seen numerous changes over the years, a number of original character features remain with window shutters, ornate cornicing, deep skirting and architraves on display.

Planning permission exists for conversion to hotel annexe and shop (Planning Ref 19/238/PP) with a retail/exhibition unit and one accessible ensuite serviced room on the ground floor, four ensuite serviced rooms on the upper floors and an adjoining two-storey apartment. The property is available immediately for vacant entry. For more information and to arrange viewing please contact garethcrichton@btinternet.com or message on 07703 677303.

