Featured Property of the Week

April 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL:

ATTRACTIVE KIRKWALL TOWN CENTRE FLAT

Price: Offers over £100,000

2 Stewart’s Buildings is a two bedroomed ground floor flat, perfectly situated in Kirkwall for easy access to all town centre facilities.

The property will be of interest to first-time buyers, buy-to-rent purchasers and for people with limited walking ability, who want to be close to Kirkwall’s main thoroughfare.

It takes its name from a grocery and bakery business, Charles T. Stewart, that operated from the site for many years. It was converted to flats in the

late 1980s by the Holm-based builder, John R. Aim.

The flat is in excellent decorative and physical order, attracting comprehensive Category 1 condition assessments from the Home Report surveyor. Heating is provided by electric storage heaters.

The flat features a spacious, bright open plan living room/kitchen, with fitted kitchen and breakfast bar. The two bedrooms have Velux windows with solar powered blackout blinds, one with a large, shelved linen store.

There are two spacious cupboards off the hallway, providing great storage space, so often lacking in many flats. Additionally, there is a lockable store

within a separate, shared outbuilding situated in a communal courtyard, where there is a parking area and washing line.

The property is valued at £100,000 and offers over that figure are invited.

Viewings are not possible in the current circumstances but, when COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, appointments can be arranged with Lows Orkney, 5 Broad Street, Kirkwall, KW15 1DH.

Telephone 01856 873151.

Email enquiries@lowsorkney.co.uk

