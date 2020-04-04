Featured Property of the Week
ADVERTORIAL:
ATTRACTIVE KIRKWALL TOWN CENTRE FLAT
Price: Offers over £100,000
2 Stewart’s Buildings is a two bedroomed ground floor flat, perfectly situated in Kirkwall for easy access to all town centre facilities.
The property will be of interest to first-time buyers, buy-to-rent purchasers and for people with limited walking ability, who want to be close to Kirkwall’s main thoroughfare.
It takes its name from a grocery and bakery business, Charles T. Stewart, that operated from the site for many years. It was converted to flats in the
late 1980s by the Holm-based builder, John R. Aim.
The flat is in excellent decorative and physical order, attracting comprehensive Category 1 condition assessments from the Home Report surveyor. Heating is provided by electric storage heaters.
The flat features a spacious, bright open plan living room/kitchen, with fitted kitchen and breakfast bar. The two bedrooms have Velux windows with solar powered blackout blinds, one with a large, shelved linen store.
There are two spacious cupboards off the hallway, providing great storage space, so often lacking in many flats. Additionally, there is a lockable store
within a separate, shared outbuilding situated in a communal courtyard, where there is a parking area and washing line.
The property is valued at £100,000 and offers over that figure are invited.
Viewings are not possible in the current circumstances but, when COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, appointments can be arranged with Lows Orkney, 5 Broad Street, Kirkwall, KW15 1DH.
Telephone 01856 873151.
Email enquiries@lowsorkney.co.uk