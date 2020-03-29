Featured Property of the Week

March 29, 2020 at 11:00 am

HOUSE FOR SALE IN STROMNESS

Price: Offers over £125,000

36 Hamnavoe is a well-presented, two bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Stromness. The attractive property is conveniently situated close to Stromness

Primary School and Stromness Academy. A short car drive takes you to Stromness. It is also close to the new care home, Hamnavoe House.

The house is in a ready-to-move-into condition and has been a successful rental home for the past six years. It is also ideal for young professionals looking to buy their first home, for those who are downsizing, or for those who need to be near the schools/Hamnavoe House.

The semi-detached bungalow has electric storage heaters, together with new double glazing windows and door, and has laminated flooring throughout. The

spacious living room is open plan and the kitchen has fitted base cupboards, plumbing for a washing machine, an oven and a fitted shelved cupboard.

The shower room has been fitted with a new sink, toilet, and electric towel rail. Both double bedrooms are of a reasonable size and have a built-in wardrobe. There is a large storeroom off the hall, together with the airing cupboard, providing plenty of storage space. The garden is to three sides and there is a base for an additional shed or greenhouse.

If you are interested in the property and would like more information, please contact Sarah Wilkins on sarahsemail2u@gmail.com or ring Ian Wilkins on 01856 751727 after 6pm for a home report and EPC, or to arrange a viewing.

