Featured Property of the Week

Land and Potential Building Sites near Hurtiso, Rousay
LOT 1 — 7.4 acres (3ha) or thereby. Grass fallow. Offers over £10,000.
LOT 2 — Potential building site — extending to 0.35 acres (1,450m²) or thereby. Offers over £10,000.
LOT 3 — Potential building site and adjoining land extending to foreshore. Includes a stone-built store which may be suitable for development — extending to 9.4 acres (3.8ha) or thereby.
Offers over £25,000.
LOT 4 — Potential building site extending to foreshore — extends to 1.27 acres (5,160m²) or thereby. Offers over £15,000.