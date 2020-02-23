Featured Property of the Week
76 Grieveship West, Stromness
Three-bedroomed end-terrace house with garden in quiet residential area of Stromness. Accommodation over two storeys comprises kitchen diner with large walk-in pantry cupboard, three bedrooms each with fitted wardrobes, downstairs WC, sittingroom and shower room. Views over town towards Garson and Orphir. Ample storage space. uPVC windows throughout.
EPC Band D (57).
Home Report available by email on request.
For more information and for viewing arrangements, please contact: J. E. P. Robertson & Son.
Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk
Tel: 01856 850232.