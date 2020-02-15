Featured Property of the Week
27 Alfred Street, Stromness
Offers over £145,000
Traditional and attractive two bedroomed mid-terraced property in walk-in condition, with accommodation over two storeys, comprising kitchen diner with multi-fuel stove and large pantry/utility cupboard; downstairs double bedroom; bright upstairs sitting room with open fire; shower room and master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe. Recently fitted sash and case windows and air source heating throughout. The property lies in a sheltered, and central location, within easy walking distance of all town amenities.
On-street parking. EPC Band E (49).
Home Report available by email on request.
For more information, and to arrange viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk