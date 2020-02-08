Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL: The Taversoe, Rousay — £249,995

The Taversoe is a beautifully presented 4* inn, situated in the island of Rousay. The property, in an imposing position with sea view, comprises an impressive detached building, with pitched tiled roof, arranged over 1½ floors, the ½ story housing the owners’ spacious private accommodation; there is a large car park to the rear.

The premises are accessed through the public bar at the rear of the property.

The bar is traditionally furnished, with cushioned stools at the bar, vinyl-covered chairs and cushioned fixed seating.

The restaurant area is located to the front of the property, with 22 covers, and has stunning views over the Eynhallow Sound.

The business benefits from a fully equipped kitchen with all the necessary equipment for a business of this size.

Four en-suite letting rooms offer panoramic sea views, direct access to decked areas and the garden, and have been individually finished to an excellent standard.

The business has been under the current ownership for almost 14 years. During this time, they have carefully carried out substantial refurbishments throughout the entire property to a good standard and are still adding improvements to the business.

The property has stunning sea views and can only be fully appreciated by viewing.

Please contact Bruce & Co with all enquiries: Thomas Glenn – Portfolio Manager, Business Buyers, Tustin Court, Unit 1, First Floor, Port Way, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YQ.

Tel. 01772 775782. thomas.glenn@businessbuyers.co.uk

