Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL:
West End Hotel, Kirkwall • Offers Over £525,000
The West End Hotel is a substantial property in the heart of Kirkwall, dating back to the early 1800s. The hotel is within a few minutes’ walk from the city centre and is close to local amenities and historic attractions. Purchased by the current owners in 2017, the hotel has been renovated and refurbished to a high standard. The business has enjoyed a very successful two years’ trading, with turnover increasing substantially, and has gained an excellent reputation.
There is also a lounge bar, a 30-cover restaurant and garden which are open to both residents and members of the public. The hotel also benefits from a fully functional kitchen, an in-house laundry, and its own private car park.
The hotel has ten en suite letting rooms consisting of three single rooms, three double rooms, one double room with single occupancy, two twin/ double rooms and one super king suite.
For more details, contact: dandh, 56A Albert Street, Kirkwall Tel. 01856 872216
Email: enquiries@dandhlaw.co.uk
Website: www.dandhlaw.co.uk