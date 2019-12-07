Featured Property of the Week

It is part of a traditional granite tenement block in a quiet location. The tenement benefits from a telephone security entry system and a well-kept shared garden to the rear. The flat itself will be sold fully furnished, which offers the first-time buyer a good opportunity to take their first steps on the property ladder, or ideal for an Orkney student studying in Aberdeen.

The entrance hall has a storage heater and doors leading to further living accommodation. The lounge and kitchen are open plan. The kitchen area is fitted with a range of wall and base storage units with co-ordinating worktops, electric cooker and fridge freezer. On open plan, the lounge area has a fitted carpet, window to the front and wall-mounted contemporary-style electric fire. the double bedroom has a rear aspect, fitted carpet and cupboard housing the central heating boiler. Completing the layout is the shower room which has a wc, washbasin and shower cubicle with electric shower.

There is a very tidy shared garden to the rear laid in lawn with clothes drying poles and a deep border stocked with mature shrubs and trees.

There are parking meters on Jasmine Terrace and the surrounding streets. Parking permits are available from the city council for an annual fee.

All carpets, curtains, blinds and light fittings are included. Slot-in cooker, fridge freezer included. Sofa, armchair, coffee table, double bed, two four-drawer chests, dressing table and triple wardrobe are included.

The property has electric storage/panel heating and double glazing.