Featured Property of the Week

7 North End Road Stromness, Offers over £85,000
Two-bedroomed ground-floor flat in central location within easy walking distance of all town amenities. Spacious layout comprising newly built sun porch, open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, shower room, utility room and two bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes. Ample storage space throughout. May particularly appeal to first-time buyers or buy to let. Would benefit from internal redecoration. Air source and storage heating. EPC Band D (63). Home Report available by email on request.
For more information and to arrange viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk