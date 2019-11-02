Featured Property of the Week

November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Bruichladdich, Howe Road, Stromness

On the market at £275,000

Well-presented four bedroom bungalow situated in the parish of Stromness, just a few minutes’ drive from the town centre. Amazing panoramic views can be seen from all around the property, with beautiful views over the Bay of Navershaw.

Bruichladdich has an open fireplace in the sitting room, whilst also benefiting from oil central heating and radiators. The kitchen is fully fitted and all bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

The property has uPVC double-glazed windows and doors throughout. The double-glazing in the garage has recently been replaced.

Outside is a chipped driveway, which leads to the property, and a large double garage.

There is a large garden surrounding the property, which is mainly laid to lawn, with a patio and drying line to the rear of the property. All outside timber has been treated as recommended in the home report.

Accommodation comprises entrance porch, hallway, kitchen/dining room, utility, sitting room, bathroom, airing cupboard, two storage cupboards, four bedrooms and en-suite.

Bruichladdich is tastefully decorated throughout and is in walk-in condition, making this an ideal family home.

