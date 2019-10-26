Featured Property of the Week

October 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Carlton, 37 Franklin Road, Stromness, Offers over £210,000

Carlton is a substantial, detached three-bedroom property in a quiet yet central area of Stromness, with garage, mature garden and excellent views over the town, harbour and down Scapa Flow.

The accommodation over 1½ stories comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, rear lobby with pantry, WC and utility space, generous staircase, three double bedrooms, WC, bathroom and small fourth bedroom/study. Outside, there is parking space and adjoining single garage. The sheltered garden is laid to lawn with flagstone patio, mature trees and shrubs.

The property retains many original features including bay windows, deep skirting boards and wrought-iron balustrades.

Oil-fired central heating throughout. EPC Band E (42). Viewing highly recommended.

Home Report and viewing arrangements available through J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232, email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

