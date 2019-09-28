  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Cruise Arrivals

advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

Busant-kitchen-diner
Busant-rear
Busant-bed-2
Busant-lounge
Busant-front
ADVERTORIAL:

9 Busant Drive
Kirkwall, KW15 1XW
Offers around £205,000

9 Busant Drive is a 4-bedroom semi-detached house built in 2018 by Orkney Builders as part of their Grainbank development.  Grainbank is well located to the west of Kirkwall and a short walk to the Pickaquoy Centre.

The freehold property is offered in show home condition, with upgrades including a downstairs shower room, high quality fitted carpets, vinyls and window blinds, landscaped garden, extended patio, garden shed with lighting and power and a bike store.  The open-plan kitchen/utility includes extended utility storage, washing machine, tumble dryer, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, oven, electric hob and extractor. The loft, accessible via a folding ladder, is partially floored and includes power and lighting.

The property comprises a generous lounge, kitchen diner and utility, downstairs WC and shower room, two double and two single bedrooms, and a family bathroom with bath and shower.  Bedroom four includes full-width fitted mirror wardrobes.

The property includes fitted solar panels and is a participant in the ‘ReFlex Orkney’ energy scheme. Primary heating is by air source heat pump with secondary thermostatic panels.  Water is heated by an electric ‘Megaflow’ system. BT Fibre provides a 100Mbps internet connection.

Details on RightMove and Zoopla.  To view: Call 0141 345 2295 or direct on 07917 005656 alternatively, email enquiries@homesaleonline.co.uk

