Featured Property of the Week

Hattamoa, Rendall, KW17 2HF
Offers over £185,000
Hattamoa is a well-presented three bedroom bungalow in a quiet rural position, set well back from the main road, with mature garden, ample parking and adjoining field. The accommodation comprises utility room, kitchen diner, sitting room, sunroom, shower room and three bedrooms; uPVC double glazed windows. Outside, the garden contains mature trees and shrubs, with an area also laid to lawn with block-built shed. Including the adjoining field, the property extends to approximately one acre.
EPC Band D (58). Home Report available by email on request from J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232 email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk