Featured Property of the Week

September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

Kranyo, Holm

6.4 acres or thereby,

Holm, KW17 2RZ

Offers Over £300,000

Kranyo is a beautifully presented, 3-bedroom detached dwellinghouse set in 6.4 acres or thereby, with sea views over Scapa Flow and the Hoy hills in the distance. The living accommodation is on the first floor, and the ground floor contains the garage and entrance vestibule. The remainder of the ground floor (formerly a radar station) offers potential for development with the appropriate planning consents.

The spacious living room has a modern gas fire. The property stands in excellent decorative order and offers a high standard of family accommodation. The large kitchen/dining room has quality Kutchenhaus fitted units, incorporating an induction hob, cooker hood, eye-level double oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. There is also a utility room, a stylish bathroom, and an en suite shower room.

There is air source and air-to-water underfloor heating; uPVC-framed, double-glazed windows and external doors; a driveway, integral garage and a large garden to lawn.

6.15 acres or thereby is registered croft land.

