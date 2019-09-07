Featured Property of the Week

  • Kirkwall
ADVERTORIAL: A. Tait & Sons, Dounby, KW17 2HT Offers Over £190,000 + S.A.V.

This long-established building contractors and funeral directors is offered for sale.

Situated in the heart of Dounby village, the business occupies a large site which may offer potential development opportunities.

Included in the sale are two areas of ground that may be suitable for housing development, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The extensive premises include a retail area, offices, undertaking area, workshop, toilet and stores. There is also a steel-framed store, 24m x 12m approx, workshop 13m x 7.2m approx and, 3-phase electricity.

