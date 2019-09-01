  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

3-aglath-stenness-2
3-aglath-stenness-1
3-aglath-stenness-5
3-aglath-stenness-4
3-aglath-stenness-3
3-aglath-stenness-23-aglath-stenness-13-aglath-stenness-53-aglath-stenness-43-aglath-stenness-3

ADVERTORIAL: 3 Aglath, Stenness, KW16 3HA Offers over £295,000

Exceptionally well-presented three bedroom property in prime, elevated position with integrated garage and workshop, enjoying outstanding views over Hoy, Pentland Firth, Stromness and Brig o Waithe.

The accommodation comprises office; sittingroom, with large south-west facing window overlooking Hoy, Pentland Firth and Stromness; open-plan dining/living area, also with large windows, with unrestricted views; fully fitted Nobilia kitchen with gas/electric Rangemaster stove; utility room; master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite; second bedroom with en-suite shower room; family shower room and third bedroom. The integrated garage is also accessed from the driveway by electric up-and-over door, and contains WC. The sizeable workshop has tremendous potential for development into additional accommodation.

Lying in a secluded rural location, but just a five minute drive from Stromness, this recently completed property is modern, spacious and provides a very high standard of accommodation.

Outside, the front lawn is enclosed by stone dyke and the rear courtyard contains two garden sheds, BBQ hut/summerhouse and is planted with mature shrubs for shelter.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the location and high standard of accommodation.

EPC Band D (66) Home Report available by email on request. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232.

Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos