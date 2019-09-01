Featured Property of the Week

September 1, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: 3 Aglath, Stenness, KW16 3HA Offers over £295,000

Exceptionally well-presented three bedroom property in prime, elevated position with integrated garage and workshop, enjoying outstanding views over Hoy, Pentland Firth, Stromness and Brig o Waithe.

The accommodation comprises office; sittingroom, with large south-west facing window overlooking Hoy, Pentland Firth and Stromness; open-plan dining/living area, also with large windows, with unrestricted views; fully fitted Nobilia kitchen with gas/electric Rangemaster stove; utility room; master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite; second bedroom with en-suite shower room; family shower room and third bedroom. The integrated garage is also accessed from the driveway by electric up-and-over door, and contains WC. The sizeable workshop has tremendous potential for development into additional accommodation.

Lying in a secluded rural location, but just a five minute drive from Stromness, this recently completed property is modern, spacious and provides a very high standard of accommodation.

Outside, the front lawn is enclosed by stone dyke and the rear courtyard contains two garden sheds, BBQ hut/summerhouse and is planted with mature shrubs for shelter.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the location and high standard of accommodation.

EPC Band D (66) Home Report available by email on request. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son, tel: 01856 850232.

Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

