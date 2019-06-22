Featured Property of the Week

June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am

Stennageo, Stenness, KW16 3LB

Offers over £220,000

Spacious 4-bedroom bungalow in a prime, elevated position with fantastic views over the Stenness Loch towards the West Mainland. Recently renovated, the accommodation comprises modern and stylish kitchen diner, sitting room, family-sized bathroom, four bedrooms (one with en-suite wet room), utility room and garage. Outside, the sizeable driveway has ample turning and parking space for multiple vehicles, and the well-maintained garden is laid to lawn with mature plants and shrubs. The property lies within easy walking distance of the village, primary school, shop and bus route.

Stennageo would make a great family home and viewing is highly recommended. Double-glazed uPVC windows and oil-fired central heating throughout. EPC Band E (45). Home Report available by email on request.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son tel: 01856 850232 email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

