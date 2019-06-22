  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

stennageo-stenness-1
stennageo-stenness-2
stennageo-stenness-4
stennageo-stenness-5
stennageo-stenness-3
stennageo-stenness-1stennageo-stenness-2stennageo-stenness-4stennageo-stenness-5stennageo-stenness-3

ADVERTORIAL:

Stennageo, Stenness, KW16 3LB
Offers over £220,000

Spacious 4-bedroom bungalow in a prime, elevated position with fantastic views over the Stenness Loch towards the West Mainland. Recently renovated, the accommodation comprises modern and stylish kitchen diner, sitting room, family-sized bathroom, four bedrooms (one with en-suite wet room), utility room and garage. Outside, the sizeable driveway has ample turning and parking space for multiple vehicles, and the well-maintained garden is laid to lawn with mature plants and shrubs. The property lies within easy walking distance of the village, primary school, shop and bus route.

Stennageo would make a great family home and viewing is highly recommended. Double-glazed uPVC windows and oil-fired central heating throughout. EPC Band E (45). Home Report available by email on request.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son tel: 01856 850232 email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos