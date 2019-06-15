Featured Property of the Week

June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: 6 Grimsetter Drive, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1XT

Offers over £180,000

Well-presented, three bedroom, semidetached property situated on the outskirts of Kirkwall, enjoying views over Kirkwall town, out to the bay, with the North Isles in the distance and neighbouring farmland.

6 Grimsetter benefits from oil heating and uPVC double-glazed windows and doors.

This property is in walk-in condition with tasteful, neutral décor throughout.

Outside is paved around the house, with parking to the front. The surrounding garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature bushes and a clothes-line to the rear.

Accommodation comprises front porch, hall, sitting room, kitchen, bedrooms master, two and three, WC, bathroom and two storage cupboards.

This property would make an ideal family home.

For more information, or for an appointment to view, contact the property team on 01856 872216 or email: enquiries@dandhlaw.co.uk

EPC rating – C.

