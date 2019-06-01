Featured Property of the Week

June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am

Offers Over £300,000

6 Graham Place, Stromness is an attractive, four bedroomed property on the sought after Stromness waterfront, with rarely available private parking adjoining.

Recently and extensively renovated, the property stands in exceptional order throughout, with the light and spacious accommodation over three floors comprising kitchen diner with electric, fully reconditioned 4 oven Aga, living room with multi-fuel stove, ground-floor WC, three double bedrooms, study/fourth bedroom and bathroom.

Centrally located and within easy walking distance of all town amenities, the property lies in a sheltered spot off the main street.

The east-facing windows afford superb views over Stromness harbour, towards the Holms and Scapa Flow.

Outside, the flagstone courtyard provides private off-street parking and turning space.

Double-glazed hardwood sash and case windows and electric central heating throughout. EPC Band E (50).

Viewing highly recommended to fully appreciate the high standard of this property.

