Featured Property of the Week

September 30, 2023 at 11:00 am

42 John Street, Stromness

Offers over £145,000

42 John Street is a unique and historic 1-2 bedroom property situated in a central yet quiet position within walking distance of all town amenities.

Recently renovated to a high standard, the accommodation over 3 storeys is linked by a spiral staircase and comprises entrance hall, livingroom/bedroom, newly fitted “Nobilia” kitchen with dining and living area, shower room and spacious double bedroom.

mall flagged patio to rear with outside storage and stone arch.

Long and short-term parking adjacent, with views over the street, garden and harbour.

“B” Listed by Historic Scotland, and lies within the Stromness Conservation Area.

EPC band D.

For Home Report and viewing arrangements, please contact: ingawilliamson6@gmail.com 07810 097803

