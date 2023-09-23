advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

September 23, 2023 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by dandh

19 John Street, Stromness, Orkney, KW16 3AD

Offers over £95,000

19 John Street is a one-bedroom ground-floor flat offering spacious accommodation. Nestled in the heart of the historic town of Stromness, the property is ideally situated within walking distance of the busy marina and harbour, shops, schools, art galleries and the museum. Stunning coastal trails and beaches are only a short drive away.

Accommodation comprises entrance hallway, one bedroom, two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom.

19 John Street would be ideal for first-time buyers or as an investment property. We highly recommend viewing to see the full potential this property has to offer.

Share this:

Tweet

