ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Lows Orkney

1 Willow Court, The Keelies, Kirkwall, KW15 1PE

Offers over £175,000

1 Willow Court is a well-presented, three-bedroom, end-terrace dwelling, situated in a quiet central location of town close to primary and secondary schools.

The bright and spacious property has air to air source heating and a multi-fuel stove in the living room. Windows and external doors are uPVC.

On the ground floor you will find the living room, the kitchen/diner which has space for a table and chairs, and rear hall/utility room with plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes and a bathroom with shower above the bath.

Outside to the front is a well-maintained garden laid to lawn with mature plants and trees. To the rear is an enclosed garden laid to lawn with a variety of mature plants, bushes and trees providing privacy. There is a wooden garden shed, patio and garage.

EPC – E.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the space and location of this property.