August 5, 2023 at 11:00 am

Featured Property of the Week brought to you by d and h

Peedie Esgar, Dounby

Offers over £120,000

Peedie Esgar is a single-storey detached bungalow accompanied by three large outbuildings and extensive grazing land of approximately 2.5 hectares (6.19 acres). Situated on the outskirts of Dounby village, the property is very secluded whilst still being close to many local amenities. The property is a short walk to Dounby village, with a supermarket and filling station, post office, chemist, butcher shop, hotel and community school. Stromness and Kirkwall, with their more extensive amenities, are 9 and 13 miles away respectively.

Peedie Esgar is not suitable security for mortgage purposes and is in need of extensive renovation. The property could be ideal for development, subject to obtaining the relevant Local Authority consents. Consisting of: entrance porch, kitchen, hallway, bathroom, double bedroom, sunroom, living room.

Mix of uPVC double-glazed windows and timber single-glazed windows. Multiple detached out-buildings. Spacious garden grounds.

The property has an energy rating of band F (24).

Council Tax Band A.

Mains water and electricity.

Private septic tank.

Carpets, curtains, floor coverings and appliances are included in the sale price.

For more information, please visit our website: www.dandhlaw.co.uk or telephone 01856 872216

