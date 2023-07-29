advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by d and h property

Kame View, Stromness, Orkney, KW16 3JP

Offers over £260,000

Kame View is a well-presented, detached, 4-bedroom bungalow offering spacious accommodation set in a sizeable garden and enjoys picturesque views over the country side and Hoy hills. The property is also a quick walk to Warebeth beach and many scenic coastal walks. The property is just a few minutes’ drive from Stromness town centre which offers many local amenities including a supermarket, and is approximately 16 miles to Kirkwall.

The property features: uPVC double-glazed windows; oil-fired central heating; bright, neutral décor throughout; peaceful, rural location; spacious garden grounds; stunning countryside views.

EPC Band E. Council Tax band D.

Viewing is highly recommended to see the full potential this property has to offer.

For more information please visit our website: www.dandhlaw.co.uk or telephone 01856 872216.

Share this:

Tweet

