Featured Property of the Week

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by d and h

Withi-Gill, Stenness, Orkney, KW16 3HA

Offers over £170,000

Withi-Gill is a single-storey detached bungalow situated in the rural parish of Stenness. Located next to the Mill of Eyrland, the property offers unrestricted views over the countryside and towards the Hoy hills.

The property is located less than two miles away from Stenness village, with its petrol station, post office, hotel and community school. Stromness and Kirkwall, with their more extensive amenities, are only five and nine miles away respectively.

Wood-framed double-glazed windows.

Oil-fired central heating.

Private septic tank.

Detached garage.

Spacious garden grounds.

Freestanding shed.

Requires some modernisation.

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 reception room.

EPC band F. Council tax band B.

For more information, visit our website at: www.dandhlaw.co.uk

Call us today on 01856 872216.