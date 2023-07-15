advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

July 15, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties



Avalon, Carness Road, Kirkwall

Offers over £680,000

Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties are delighted to bring to the market this superb bed and breakfast which is located on the outskirts of Kirkwall. This wonderful four-star property enjoys excellent reviews on Tripadvisor and enjoys regular repeat clientele. Finished to a very high standard throughout, this establishment offers flexible and comfortable accommodation over two levels. Extending to 424 m2, in size, the accommodation on the ground floor comprises of five generously proportioned letting bedrooms, all of which have ensuites as well a dining room, kitchen, shower room, reception seating area, a utility room and integral garage. Upstairs and boasting outstanding views are the owners living quarters which comprise of a spacious and bright family lounge, a gallery seating area, the master bedroom which also has a walk- in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room. Two further generously proportioned bedrooms and an office complete the immaculately presented accommodation. Reluctantly, due to a change in family circumstances, the current owners are placing the business on the market for sale after a short time in ownership. At present the business is trading under the VAT threshold and has advance bookings into the autumn. There is scope to extend the business further by obtaining alcohol licence and offering evening meals.

Occupying a generous plot which is ideally located to take in the breath-taking views of the sea, there are excellent parking facilities to the front of this home, in the tarmac driveway. The established garden to the rear is well maintained and the property is also serviced by an air source heat pump.

This fantastic property is located two miles from Kirkwall which is the largest town in mainland Orkney. Kirkwall has an excellent selection of retail outlets as well as hotels and restaurants. There are good ferry and air links to the island. Orkney is a popular tourist attraction and was voted as one of the best places to live in the United Kingdom. Orkney is a centre for the renewables industry and is the location of campus for both the Highlands and Islands University and Herriot Watt University.

EPC C

Offers Over £680,000

Rateable Value £6000

Council Tax Band E

All fixtures and fittings are including in the price, as well as the moveables with the exception of the owners’ personable belongings.

For viewings contact Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties on 01847890826.

Share this:

Tweet

