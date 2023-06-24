advertorial

June 24, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by Harcus Property

12 Garden Street, Kirkwall

Offers over £130,000

Harcus Property is delighted to bring to the market 12 Garden Street, a two-bedroomed flat conveniently situated in a prime town-centre position and enjoying easy access to all local amenities.

It is in perfect walk-in condition, having been tastefully modernised and decorated throughout.

The property has its own front entrance with a carpeted staircase, and an oak balustrade on the first floor and up to the living room on the second floor.

The stylish Nobilia kitchen is fitted with units at floor and eye level; has a good run of worktop space; integrated oven, hob and cooker hood; space for a fridge freezer and is plumbed for a washing machine. There is ample space for a table and chairs. Bedroom 1 is a spacious double bedroom, benefiting from built-in wardrobes with hanging rails and shelving. The second bedroom is situated to the front of the property, and both are carpeted with matching neutral décor.

The well-appointed shower room is fitted with a shower, W.C. and a wash hand basin and two modesty-glazed windows to the rear. Heated towel rail. The stylish living room is situated on the second floor and is carpeted and with neutral décor, with an alcove for a decorative electric fire. Velux window to the rear.

There is a tarmac parking area to the rear, shared with the property below. 12 Garden Street is situated in the Kirkwall Conservation Area.

Energy Performance Rating – Band F

Contact Harcus Property 01856 877866 – enquiries@harcuslaw.co.uk

www.harcuslaw.co.uk

