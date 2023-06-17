Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

June 17, 2023

ADVERTORIAL: Royal Hotel, Stromness

OIRO £575,000

FOR SALE AS GOING CONCERN

EXCELLENT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

A rare opportunity to acquire a thriving lifestyle business in the heart of Stromness now presents. The Royal Hotel has seen only 4 owners in approaching 50 years, providing consistent business returns throughout that period. Currently operating alongside the Ferry Inn on a bed, breakfast and bars basis, the stand-alone sale of the Royal provides an immediate opportunity for a buyer to reopen the commercial kitchen for food service into the well-appointed restaurant, function room and bars, together with a return to year-round trading.

The hotel has seen considerable refurbishment under the current owners, with the bedrooms and bars seeing trade bounce back following the pandemic. The hotel has modern business systems which include cloud-based EPOS, room and table reservations and online accounting systems. As well as established online travel agent and direct selling websites, the hotel’s own website can be found at www.royalhotelstromness.com.

With the sellers, Karen and Gareth Crichton, looking to continue to downsize their hospitality operations in the town, they are keen to find a new operator for The Royal to capitalise on the opportunities for further growth in Stromness.

Gareth said “The Ferry Inn and Royal Hotel have always worked well together, whether under separate or, as more recently, the same company ownership. There is ample business in the town during the busy summer months and scope for sensible co-operation over the winter period. With other changes in the local market recently, there is steady demand for events and functions, together with potential for a return to year-round food service operations. With Karen and I winding back our work in hospitality, the sale of the Royal, which we have had since 2017, is a natural follow-on from the recent sale of The Shore in Kirkwall, which we ran for 15 years, and provides a great opportunity whether for an established operator to expand their business or for new folk to come in.” The Royal offers buyers a popular public bar, comfortable lounge bar, well-appointed dining room, function room/sports bar, commercial kitchen, 10 ensuite bedrooms (currently 2 singles, 1 family, 2 twin, 5 doubles). There is an additional licensed outdoor area to rear of building.

Interested parties should contact Gareth Crichton on garethcrichton@btinternet.com.

Certified extract accounts and support with business planning and finance available.

