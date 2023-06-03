Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

Roadside, Rackwick, Westray

Offers over £175,000

K Allan Properties are delighted to bring this traditional, two-bedroom cottage to the market. Roadside, Rackwick, is a detached property, situated a short drive from Pierowall village, Westray. Westray is known as the “Queen o’ the isles” and has a lovely welcoming feel. The island is self-sufficient and benefits from a wide range of local amenities. These include a highly recommended Junior High School, several shops, butchers, fishmonger, restaurants, bar, hotel, swimming pool, medical centre, bank, church, chip shop, airfield and ferry terminal.

The accommodation comprises a kitchen/dining, living area, bathroom and two bedrooms. The property benefits from an enclosed garden, stone buildings with development potential and panoramic views across to Noup Head Lighthouse. The property is situated in the rural north isle of Westray, which is one of the largest outer isles with a population in the region of 600. Westray is connected to Orkney Mainland via regular roll-on, roll-off ferry services and a passenger air service.

Mains electricity, mains water, mains drainage, septic tank. Telephone: connected.

Heating: electric storage and panel heaters.

EPC – E.

Council tax band – B.

Viewings by appointment only, arranged through K Allan Properties.

Call 01856 876377, or email: info@kallanproperties.co.uk

