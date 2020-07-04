Featured Properties of the Week

July 4, 2020 at 11:00 am

5 Meadow Crescent, Kirkwall

£260.000 – offers over

Monster Moves Orkney are delighted to bring this rare property to the market.

5 Meadow Crescent is a well presented, spacious four-bedroom property, situated close to Kirkwall town centre with a good sized garden.

The property may be particularly appealing to those with school-age children because of its close proximity to the local schools.

The property looks onto a large green area known as The Bignold Park.

Meadow Crescent was built in 2007. It has concrete roof tiles and is plastered and dashed and has uPVC windows, doors, fascias and soffits. The property has oil central heating downstairs and air-to-air with air conditioning upstairs.

Kirkwall is the only city in Orkney and has all the local amenities you could need: hospital, doctors, dentist, primary school(s), secondary school, supermarkets, pubs, restaurants and much more.

EPC rating C.

Council tax – C. This may be reassessed by the local council after sale.

3 Alfred Street, Stromness

£210.000 – offers over

Monster Moves is delighted to bring this 1800s townhouse to the market. The property is located in the heart of Stromness and offers accommodation over two storeys, which comprise living room, kitchen/dining room, family room, utility room, cloakroom, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The large enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and access to the rear can be gained via a side gate from the street. The property has oil-fired central heating and traditional sash and case windows throughout, with secondary glazing. There is on-street parking at the front of the property.

The property was built around 200 years ago, with traditional stone under a slate roof and lots of original features untouched. There are traditional fireplaces throughout the upper level, in three of the four bedrooms. Grand feature staircase and tall skirting boards throughout and not to forget those high ceilings, giving the property a feeling of space and grandeur.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.

Council Tax Band – D. EPC rating – E.

Get in touch with: karen@monster-moves.co.uk or tel. 01856 474001 for further details on these two properties or if you have a property to sell.

