Farmers to have their say on future Agricultural Bill

November 22, 2022 at 3:55 pm

As the deadline approaches for the Scottish Government’s consultation on the country’s new Agricultural Bill, farmers in Orkney are to have the chance to get their questions answered.

A series of consultation events both in-person and online are taking place at the moment, as well as an event at the Albert Hotel on Monday, November 28 which is set to run from 7pm to 9pm.

The in-person events will not focus on providing detail of future measures or schemes. They are supposed to be an opportunity to discuss the proposed powers and the development of a new bill that supports Scotland’s ambition to support high-quality food production and be a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

There will also be five online virtual events focusing on specific themes included in the bill.

To register for the Orkney event you complete the registration section here.

