Farmers reminded that CAP rules remain in place after Brexit day

January 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm

The National Farmers Union in Scotland, NFUS, is reminding members that when the UK leaves the EU tomorrow, Friday, January 31, the rules, with which they currently comply, will still apply.

There will be no changes to key schemes on February 1 as the UK enters the EU exit transition period and farmers or crofters should continue to meet all requirements

In 2020, effectively all the processes and associated rules of Scotland’s current CAP schemes remain in place. That means farmers and crofters must still comply with current rules on cross-compliance, mapping, greening and Single Application Form (SAF) procedures. Alongside these requirements, compliance inspections will continue in 2020 as they did in 2019.

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said, “On Brexit day on Friday, all farmers and crofters must bear in mind that the rulebook is not being thrown out the window.

“They must ensure that they continue to comply with current regulations if they are to avoid penalties. It is business as usual as we enter the EU exit transition period and negotiate new trade agreements with the EU.

“From 2021 onwards, the Scottish Government’s Agriculture (EU Retained Law and Data) (Scotland) Bill enables Scottish ministers to tweak existing CAP rules to provide a degree of much-needed simplification and to develop new policy options through the piloting of new approaches between 2021 and 2024.

“Scottish Government’s Stability and Simplicity agenda is needed, but we also need clearly defined objectives for Scottish agriculture for the next ten years to 2030. That is given greater urgency by the twin challenges of growing Scotland’s vitally important food and drinks sector whilst also making a very significant and positive contribution to tackling the climate change challenge.

“That requires clear policy direction and the development of a new approach to supporting farmers and crofters based on activity and actions that underpin productivity and environmental delivery.”

