Farm Advisory Service
ADVERTORIAL:
Green hydrogen, smart energy management and heat pumps.
Constrained networks and the end of the feed in tariff scheme has affected the viability of new farm scale renewable energy projects. However the Scottish and UK Governments’ stated objectives of decarbonising the road transport and heat sectors will place greater demands on the distribution network and will require solutions at a local level. These include a role in the production and utilisation of green hydrogen as a fuel. This meeting looks at what is taking place on Orkney, how the hydrogen economy is developing and at where opportunities for farmers to get involved exist. It will also cover the development of smart networks, battery storage and at heat pump technology which is increasingly being used for space heating and drying processes.
Date: Thursday 12th September. 2019
Time: 10.00am – 3.00pm
Venue: Corrigall Room, Warehouse Building, 2-12 Victoria Street, Stromness, KW16 3AA