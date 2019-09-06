  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Farm Advisory Service

ADVERTORIAL:

Green hydrogen, smart energy management and heat pumps.

Constrained networks and the end of the feed in tariff scheme has affected the viability of new farm scale renewable energy projects. However the Scottish and UK Governments’ stated objectives of decarbonising the road transport and heat sectors will place greater demands on the distribution network and will require solutions at a local level. These include a role in the production and utilisation of green hydrogen as a fuel. This meeting looks at what is taking place on Orkney, how the hydrogen economy is developing and at where opportunities for farmers to get involved exist. It will also cover the development of smart networks, battery storage and at heat pump technology which is increasingly being used for space heating and drying processes.

Date: Thursday 12th September. 2019

Time: 10.00am – 3.00pm

Venue: Corrigall Room, Warehouse Building, 2-12 Victoria Street, Stromness, KW16 3AA

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos