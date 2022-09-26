featured news

FARA bring folk-fueled tour to Orkney

September 26, 2022 at 5:29 pm

Folk foursome FARA is in the midst of a homecoming tour around Orkney, straight off the back of launching a new album inspired by the county’s renewables efforts.

Bursting with brand new self-penned instrumental tracks, and with songs adapted from the words of Orcadian poets, Energy Islands is fuelled by Orkney’s revolutionary role in renewable energy.

Fusing the talents of three fine Orcadian fiddlers and vocalists — Jeana Leslie, Catriona Price, and Kristan Harvey — alongside stand-out Highland pianist and newest member Rory Matheson, FARA has firmly secured its foothold at the forefront of the Scottish folk scene since taking 2014’s Orkney Folk Festival by storm.

As part of this Orkney mini-tour, the group has already visited Rousay, and is now set to perform in Stromness, Sanday, and Kirkwall over the next three nights.

Catriona told The Orcadian: “It’s really nice to be back in Orkney. My folks don’t live here anymore, and it’s a really nice way to keep up with what’s going on in local music.”

She said that the band was pleased by the response to their new album so far, with a good audience turning out in Rousay to see them play and hopefully plenty more over the next three nights.

To find out more, you can visit https://faramusic.co.uk/

