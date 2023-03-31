featured news

Failure to report wall collision

March 31, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Police are appealing for witness after a vehicle collided with a wall and drove off without reporting the matter. The incident is alleged to have occurred between March 6 and 7, at a property just after the third Churchill Barrier on the south side.

There was reportedly red paint on some of the stones from the wall.

Officers say that, since the matter was only reported to police officially on March 30, gaining valuable evidence is proving to be more complicated.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org – this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

