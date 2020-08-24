virus

Face coverings for secondary pupils to be considered

August 24, 2020 at 12:34 pm

The Scottish Government is consulting with local authorities across the nation over potential measures to further reduce the risk of coronavirus in secondary schools.

The new measures being considered are the use of face coverings by pupils when they are in communal areas such as moving through corridors between classes.

This update came from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, today, Monday, shortly after she confirmed that travel restrictions in the city of Aberdeen will now be eased. Folk living in the city are now allowed to travel further than five miles from their home for nonessential or leisure purposes, following a local lockdown in response to a cluster of cases in the area.

The consideration of face coverings being recommended in secondary schools follows the release of new guidance from the World Health Organisation, advising their use by children over the age of 12 years in educational settings.

