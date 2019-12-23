Eynhallow to return to Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre route temporarily

December 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm

The mv Eynhallow will return to the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre route for a week in early January 2020.

This is to allow scheduled work to take place on the mv Shapinsay, which is currently operating on routes between Tingwall, Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre.

Bridge visibility restrictions remain in place for the Eynhallow. While it is in service, from Monday, January 6 to Saturday, January 11, it will be unable to carry vehicles which are over 3.1 metres in height.

Orkney Ferries apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank residents for their patience and co-operation during this period.

The mv Shapinsay is due to take over the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre route again from Monday, January 13.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into how best to ensure that the mv Eynhallow complies in future with bridge visibility regulations.

